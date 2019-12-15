John Cena Sparks Speculation With Instagram Post About Keeping ‘The Streak’ Going

– John Cena has posted to Instagram again and as might be expected, people are speculating about whether it means a return to the ring. Cena posted to his account this morning with the following image about keeping “The Streak” going.

While the phrase “The Streak” is generally associated in wrestling with the Undertaker’s famous WrestleMania win streak, it has been pointed out on social media that Cena has worked at least one PPV match every year for the last seventeen years, and has yet to do so in 2019. That has led to some speculation that he might appear at TLC and perhaps have a match of some kind.

That said, it must be noted that WWE has not suggested such a thing and a report from earlier today suggested that the main card is locked. So unless Cena is working a pre-show match (an unlikely prospect), that would seem to be unlikely. Cena traditionally posts to Instagram without captions for any kind of context, much like this one, which makes his posts interpretive at best.