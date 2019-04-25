wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Spotted With New Girlfriend Again, Rhea Ripley Gets New Tattoo, Braun Strowman Throws Out Another First Pitch

April 25, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TMZ reports that John Cena was spotted with his new girlfriend Shay Shariatzade, dropping her off at the airport and kissing her, so it appears he’s moved on from Nikki Bella. The two were at the San Diego Airport yesterday before she flew back home to Canada. This isn’t the first time he’s been seen with her, so it seems they are more or less official, if gossip sites like TMZ are to be believed. The site also reports that Cena and Bella are still on good terms and still talk.

– Braun Strowman recently threw out the first pitch for a Houston Astros game.

– WWE’s PC Diaries has a new video featuring Rhea Ripley getting a new tattoo.

