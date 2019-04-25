wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Spotted With New Girlfriend Again, Rhea Ripley Gets New Tattoo, Braun Strowman Throws Out Another First Pitch
– TMZ reports that John Cena was spotted with his new girlfriend Shay Shariatzade, dropping her off at the airport and kissing her, so it appears he’s moved on from Nikki Bella. The two were at the San Diego Airport yesterday before she flew back home to Canada. This isn’t the first time he’s been seen with her, so it seems they are more or less official, if gossip sites like TMZ are to be believed. The site also reports that Cena and Bella are still on good terms and still talk.
– Braun Strowman recently threw out the first pitch for a Houston Astros game.
Another stop on the #GetTheseHandsWorldTour https://t.co/7aglaOAvRJ
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) April 25, 2019
– WWE’s PC Diaries has a new video featuring Rhea Ripley getting a new tattoo.
More Trending Stories
- AEW President Tony Khan On AEW Being Compared to WCW, CM Punk Rumors, TV Deal, More
- Eve Torres Shares Story of Past Sexual Assault, Says She’s a Rape Survivor
- Billy Gunn Says 1998 Dumpster Incident Made the New Age Outlaws into Stars: ‘It Was Never About Our Wrestling’
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Being Asked to Leave Rick Rude’s Funeral, Explains Their Falling Out