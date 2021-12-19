John Cena Sr. Hosting Paul Bearer Holiday Headlocks Toy Drive Tonight

John Cena Sr. is hosting a special holiday toy drive tonight. The event, the “Paul Bearer Holiday Headlocks Toy Drive Cyber Raffle,” kicks off live tonight at 7 PM ET. You can get tickets and merchandise information here.

The announcement reads:

Wrestling fans, for as little as a $5 raffle ticket, win thousands of dollars worth of prizes thanks to our friends from WWE, NXT and third party vendors! Help us honor the memory of our mentor, friend and family Paul Bearer while we work to “update Santa’s GPS” to find every kid this Christmas!