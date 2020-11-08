John Cena Sr. On Why WWE Will Never Have Another Face Of The Company, Biggest Mistake WWE Made With Roman Reigns

In a recent interview on Wrestling Insiders, John Cena Sr. discussed the biggest mistake WWE made with Roman Reigns, why WWE will never have another face of the company, and much more. You can read his comments below.

John Cena Sr. on Roman Reigns turning heel: “You know what I thought about Roman Reigns. I was always up front with it. Now, I’ll tell you what, it had to be Paul Heyman that thought about this one and Vince McMahon to come up with turning Roman Reigns heel. It’s the best thing they ever could’ve done.”

On the biggest mistake WWE made with Reigns: “As far as the Shield goes, Roman was just part of a faction. The other two carried Roman Reigns – I’ll be right up front with you. I think the mistake they made with Roman Reigns was I don’t like roast beef, but I’m gonna shove it down your throat anyway. That’s what happened. If they would’ve done what you suggested -a little bit at a time – and keep you guessing, he’s kind of that tweener. You don’t know which side he’s gonna be on. You never know when Reigns is gonna be a nice guy or an SOB. What they’ev done now is they’ve brought him to a point where he belongs. He’s got rid of that Shield BS as far as I’m concerned, he’s come in and he’s a terror. He’s dominant and he’s the man to beat right now…..I think Reigns has reached a point where he’s on top of the world.”

On why WWE will never have another face of the company: “It’s never gonna happen again. You will never have the face of the company…..let’s go back – Steve Austin, there’s a man who carried it, the character was fantastic, and the fans loved it. The Rock – let’s just take a look at how it was and how it is. You can develop superstars, and they’re not doing that anymore. But you’ll never develop another face of the company, and you’ll never get somebody to follow – even in the female division. I don’t care whether you’re male or female, the fact of the matter is, you’ll never have that and it won’t be there. As far as ‘This is the face of WWE,’ it’s never gonna happen again……I think what they will have is a series of superstars that you and I are willing to follow, maybe one more than the other, but it won’t be the longevity that you and I have seen – 12 years, 16 years, maybe a year. You’ll never, ever see what you’ve seen with a Cena, a Rock, a Austin, a Jericho – you’ll never see that. It will never happen.”

