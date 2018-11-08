WWE News: John Cena to Star in Paramount’s Playing With Fire, Free WWE Survivor Series Match

– According to Variety, Andy Fickman (Race to Witch Mountain, The Game Plan) has been tapped to direct Paramount Players’ forthcoming family comedy film Playing With Fire. John Cena will star in the film, which is about “a group of rugged wildfire fighters who meet their match when they rescue a trio of rambunctious children.” Cena is set to play one of the firefighters.

– WWE posted the following Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown Women’s Survivor Series Match from 2017…