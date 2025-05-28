John Cena Says He Steals From Stephanie McMahon For His Heel Work

In the latest episode of Stephanie’s Places on ESPN (via Fightful, John Cena admitted that he’s been cribbing from Stephanie McMahon during his current run as a heel in WWE. Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber and became WWE champion at Wrestlemania.

He said: “Can I just say I had some really good people to learn from. You are on a very short list of names that falls into. I flat out steal a lot from you. So, thanks for helping me through this.”

The episode is listed as the season finale. Here’s the synopsis: Stephanie meets up with John Cena as he reflects on his incredible 20-plus year sports entertainment journey. She gets a tour of his personal gym and sees how one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time stays at the top of his game as he winds down his incredible career.