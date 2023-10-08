John Cena Indicates He’ll Stop WWE Work Once SAG-AFTRA Strike Ends

Speaking at the post-show media scrum for WWE Fastlane tonight, John Cena explained his plans for finishing his WWE run (via Fightful). Cena has recently reappeared in the ring for WWE on the regular but stated that his work in Hollywood would trigger the end of his time at the promotion once the actor’s strike concludes. You can find a highlight from Cena and watch the full press conference video below.

On the circumstances that would cause him to stop his WWE appearances: “They do. I’ve made it clear that you can’t do both because of the liability insurance. If I were to try and juggle both, that’s very selfish because I would put a whole lot of people in the movie business out of work if something were to happen to me. Yes, I stopped a project in the middle of it — I can’t even talk about the project because of the strike, but we’re in the middle of it. As soon as we get back to work, we go back to work. I don’t control any of that. I’m crossing my fingers and I hope we can find a resolve everyone is happy with. For right now, I feel this is the best way I can help. To come back home to my family.”