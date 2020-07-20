John Cena Strips, Talks Conspiracy Theories On Last Week Tonight

The latest episode of Last Week Tonight featured a piece on conspiracy theories, which featured a guest spot from John Cena. Cena talks about the importance of fact-checking and doing research, while stripping for some reason.

He said: “There’s a lot of official looking stuff on the internet, not all of it’s true. And there’s some stuff that seems false but isn’t, like this one: John Oliver and I are the exact same age. Yep, born on the same year and on the exact same day. That seems impossible that two human bodies can age so differently, but it’s true. I checked, and it’s important to do that. So before you go believing a theory about the pandemic or share any information about the pandemic, it’s good to know where that information is coming from.”