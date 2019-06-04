wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Surprises Fifth Graders, Full Edge vs. The Undertaker WrestleMania 24 Match, Tyler Breeze on TakeOver XXV
June 4, 2019 | Posted by
– Nickelodeon released a video of Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader host John Cena surprising some fifth graders at a school and challenging them to some Q&A. You can check out that video featuring John Cena below.
– WWE released the full Edge vs. The Undertaker match from WrestleMania 24. The Undertaker defeated Edge in the headlining match to capture World Heavyweight Championship. You can check out the full match video below.
– WWE released a new video today featuring Tyler Breeze talking about NXT TakeOver: XXV. As noted, Breeze lost to Velveteen Dream at the card that took place last Saturday. You can check out that video below.
