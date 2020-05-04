John Cena Surprises Young Fan Fighting Wilms Tumor At His Home

John Cena is keeping his good deeds going, visiting a young fan in Tampa Bay who is fighting a life-threatening disease. WFLA reports that Cena visited the home of seven year-old David Castle in Odessa, who is fighting Wilms tumor. Cena visited Castle with help from Pasco County Fire Rescue and brought two WWE title belts, signed T-shirts, a signed program, signed bobblehead, hat and some of his armbands.

Wilms tumor is a type of childhood cancer that starts in the kidneys. Castle was diagnosed with the tumor in October of last year and was already in stage four upon diagnosis. The tumor has begun to spread to other parts of his body.

Castle’s mother Tammy Miller told the site that her son was excited and had tears of joy when he saw Cena, one of his favorite wrestlers. The family has a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses that you can check out here. They’ve raised $7,470 as of this writing out of $20,000.