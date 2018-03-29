 

Various News: John Cena Takes Another Shot at The Undertaker, Paul Heyman Hypes Up Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, Colt Cabana Reboots Podcast

March 29, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Here is John Cena, taking another shot at the Undertaker, as he tries to build their match at WrestleMania 34…

– Paul Heyman posted the following, continuing to build the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match at WrestleMania 34…

– Colt Cabana posted the first episode of his rebooted Art of Wrestling podcast, subtitled “Road Diaries” which will now chronicle through audio his journeys around the world. The episode is titled Back In Japan, and features Joey Ryan, Ethan Page, Mike Bailey and Cabana…

