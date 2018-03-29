wrestling
Various News: John Cena Takes Another Shot at The Undertaker, Paul Heyman Hypes Up Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, Colt Cabana Reboots Podcast
– Here is John Cena, taking another shot at the Undertaker, as he tries to build their match at WrestleMania 34…
Don’t think Undertaker will #DoSomething so making sure I’m one of the strongest fans at #WrestleMania 145kg #NeverGiveUp @WWE pic.twitter.com/Ws3E9dWj6n
— John Cena (@JohnCena) March 29, 2018
– Paul Heyman posted the following, continuing to build the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match at WrestleMania 34…
9.5 Million Views and Counting!
THE BEAST VICTIMIZES ROMAN REIGNS!@WWE @BrockLesnar @WWERomanReigns @WrestleMania https://t.co/RVuQ1jXrAB
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) March 29, 2018
– Colt Cabana posted the first episode of his rebooted Art of Wrestling podcast, subtitled “Road Diaries” which will now chronicle through audio his journeys around the world. The episode is titled Back In Japan, and features Joey Ryan, Ethan Page, Mike Bailey and Cabana…