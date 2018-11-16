John Cena Talks About The Importance Of Diversity In America

In an interview with Business Insider, John Cena spoke about the importance of diversity in America, his partnership with the Skyy vodka brand, why the country is going through tough times and more. Here are highlights:

On diversity in America: “You can argue anything. And you can use political rhetoric to pull anything into your gravity if you want. But if people care to politicize [diversity], which is written into the very fiber of what the United States of America stands for, if they want to make an argument out of it, then I don’t want to be a part of that argument.”

On the SKYY Vodka campaign he joined: “I was really drawn to the fact that it was titled ‘Proudly American.’ I am a proud patriot, and I think a patriot first, above all. [Embracing diversity is] pretty much how I define American patriotism. I think it’s a message that’s not only good now, but it’s good anytime and anywhere. I think, no matter what the situation — if it’s hard political times or if it’s everybody playing nice together — the message of embracing diversity is important every single day, no matter where you are on your history timeline.”

On not being the most diverse person for the campaign: “If someone criticizes my race or my sexual orientation and their comment is that I’m now allowed to embrace diversity, that’s very closed-minded. Because if you do that, you essentially aren’t diverse… That’s something I thoroughly don’t agree with.”

On the political turmoil in America: “One could speculate that the reason for all the political tension is that America is, once again, going through a giant phase of change. And I think we’re going to come out great. I think it’s going to be a wonderful thing. It’s just not without its bumps and bruises.”