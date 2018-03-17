John Cena Talks About Possibility Of Third Wrestlemania Fight With The Rock

Could it be “thrice in a lifetime?” In an interview with PWInsider (via SportsKeeda), John Cena was asked about the possibility of a third fight with the Rock at Wrestlemania 35, located in the same venue as their second fight at Wrestlemania 29. Wrestlemania 35 happens at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Cena wouldn’t confirm or deny that the match could happen, and said that he faces whoever WWE puts in front of him. He said that he set an example by performing to the best of his abilities. He doesn’t try to predict or ask for any type of match. He said while his Wrestlemania 28 match with the Rock was “great,” their rematch was “even better” and their third would have to be even bigger and that is a “tall order.” He added that at the time, he was “too stupid” to understand that The Rock’s Hollywood career wasn’t necessarily a negative, as it brought more eyes to the WWE. He said he didn’t realize it until recently.