John Cena Talks Time Away From WWE & Returning Later This Month

– John Cena recently spoke with Canoe, discussing his time away from WWE and why he’s coming back to work live events…

On Being Away For So Long: “I do apologize for being away for so long, but I have these wonderful opportunities to try and be a part of another storytelling universe that I truly enjoy, The WWE is the place that for the past 15 years I’ve had the absolute most fun. I very much look forward to getting back there.”

On why he’s Working Live Events: “I was given the choice of taking one month to catch my breath and live what I would call a normal life. It took me about two seconds to turn that down. On December 26th, I return to Madison Square Garden and do a nice live event run with the WWE right up through the middle of January. None of these shows are televised. I’m literally just doing it because I want to get back to a place I feel most comfortable and to working with people I can call my family. And I want to have some fun.”

On Reactions When He Returns: “I know that my return is going to come with some mixed opinions — especially because I’ve been away and I’ve got a stupid haircut now — but that’s what’s great about the WWE audience. They are fanatical. They are obsessive. They are loud as hell and it’s going to be a fun experience. I’m glad I can come back.”