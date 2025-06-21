John Cena Teases What’s To Come In WWE, Says Night of Champions Will Be ‘Effing Great’

During the Summerslam Kickoff Show at Fanatics Fest (via Fightful), John Cena teased what’s to come in his retirement run in WWE and said that fans should be excited for Night of Champions next week. He also avoided answering direct questions from Michael Cole, as he didn’t want to spoil weeks of television.

He said: “If you guys are digging what we’re doing on television, I hope you watch Night of Champions because it’s going to be effing great. I hope you liked SmackDown, I hope you like the next SmackDown because we’re cooking up something awesome for you. Watch Night of Champions.”

Cena will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk in Saudi Arabia next Saturday. After that, he will only have sixteen appearances left. His next advertised appearance is on July 18, for an episode of Smackdown in San Antonio, Texas.