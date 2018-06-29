WWE News: John Cena Teases Learning New Moves, WWE Stock Update, WWE Video on Piercings

– John Cena tweeted the following on training at Chan’s facility in San Francisco and possibly upgrading his move set…

Training everyday, twice a day at @EyeOfJackieChan center. Excited for #ProjectX but greatly miss @WWE Thinking of incorporating training skills into #5MovesOfDoom beware the #6ThMoveOfDoom aka #TheDoomiest — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 29, 2018

– The WWE stock was up 4.94% on Thursday, closing at $74.35 per share. The high for the day was $74.75.

– WWE posted this video of Ruby Riott, Matt Bloom, Aleister Black, and Jeff Hardy discussing their piercings.