wrestling / News

John Cena Says He’s Thankful for OVW and Randy Orton

November 23, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Cena Randy Orton Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, John Cena spoke about what he’s thankful for on Thanksgiving, which includes his time in OWV and Randy Orton.

He wrote: “Cannot celebrate this day without being thankful for all the people who helped and grew along the way. Truly thankful for my time in OVW and @RandyOrton during those years. Take a look back at our final match in OVW! Happy Thanksgiving!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

John Cena, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading