John Cena Says He’s Thankful for OVW and Randy Orton

In a post on Twitter, John Cena spoke about what he’s thankful for on Thanksgiving, which includes his time in OWV and Randy Orton.

He wrote: “Cannot celebrate this day without being thankful for all the people who helped and grew along the way. Truly thankful for my time in OVW and @RandyOrton during those years. Take a look back at our final match in OVW! Happy Thanksgiving!”