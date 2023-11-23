wrestling / News
John Cena Says He’s Thankful for OVW and Randy Orton
November 23, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, John Cena spoke about what he’s thankful for on Thanksgiving, which includes his time in OWV and Randy Orton.
He wrote: “Cannot celebrate this day without being thankful for all the people who helped and grew along the way. Truly thankful for my time in OVW and @RandyOrton during those years. Take a look back at our final match in OVW! Happy Thanksgiving!”
Cannot celebrate this day without being thankful for all the people who helped and grew along the way. Truly thankful for my time in OVW and @RandyOrton during those years. Take a look back at our final match in OVW! Happy Thanksgiving! @tiktok_us @WWE pic.twitter.com/LUVzXNOCA0
— John Cena (@JohnCena) November 23, 2023
