John Cena Says The Bloodline Is A “House of Cards” Currently

In a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, John Cena was asked for his opinion on The Bloodline and the current condition of the faction (via Fightful). Cena detailed his thoughts on the state of the group and also commented on how he views individual members of the stable. You can find a few highlights from Cena and watch the full episode below.

On the overall status of The Bloodline: “The Bloodline has a great thing going, and it’s also very frail at the same time. I think people can sense the possible frailty, the house of cards is blowing in the wind, and that’s when everybody’s like, I can step up and do this. I don’t blame them for doing everything they can to try to solidify their position at the top. I don’t know, I guess I’m the guy foolish enough to step up anyway.”

On Jimmy Uso’s approach in Reigns’ absence: “Jimmy and I actually go way back. The first time him and his brother had matches in the WWE, I was there. I remember encouraging them to honor their Samoan heritage before the matches. I don’t blame the drastic measures, I don’t blame the brash personality, I endorse it. I mean, the way I first connected with the audience was by being very brash and by taking crazy risks and it necessarily by being virtuous.”

On Solo Sikoa’s similarities to his father, Umaga: “The striking parallel that he runs to Umaga in every facet. To be put in that conversation is rarefied air. Solo is a bit of a conundrum, but when I see him and I see him perform, I think of the hard fought battles I had with Umaga and the parallels.”

On if Sikoa is overly loyal to Roman Reigns: “Man, you’re talking to the guy who has hustle, loyalty, and respect branded on everything he puts out there. I never fault loyalty, I do fault blind loyalty. Solo’s really new to the game, I don’t blame him for trying to take a second to figure out the landscape.”