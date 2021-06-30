John Cena On Potentially Doing A Movie With The Rock, Similarities Between F9 & WWE Experiences

In a recent interview with Complex News, John Cena discussed the similarities between his F9 and WWE experiences, potentially doing a movie with The Rock, and much more. You can read John Cena’s comments below.

John Cena on joining the Fast and the Furious series and how it relates to his WWE experience: “I relate a lot of things to the WWE and this one falls directly in the line. Like, what was it like to join the WWE locker room? WWE is already a global phenomenon, with or without John Cena. That’s proven before I got there and certainly now that I’m not there anymore, and they’re still thriving. They don’t need me. But it’s such an honor and a privilege to walk in that locker room and being able to go out and perform. Fast [& Furious], for me, was the same way. Fast doesn’t need me. They don’t. They have a globally successful and multi-billion-dollar franchise filled with so much star power and so much action, excitement, and drama, and resource, and studio support. They don’t need me. But man, what a gift and an opportunity it is to be able to walk in that locker room, so to speak, metaphorically, and then go out and perform. So, the opportunity isn’t lost on me. I also understand the scope of the opportunity. ‘Hey, we’re giving you an invite to be a part of something special. Please treat it as such.’ I did so with my tenure in the WWE, which is still not over yet, but I really apply the same principle to this opportunity.”

On potentially doing a movie with The Rock: “So, as somebody who enjoys entertainment, I think with you setting that stage, I’m immediately intrigued. I feel as if that would be entertaining. There’s a lot more than my opinion that’s going to have to work to connect those dots. But I think it would be entertaining. So, I mean, I’m in. But we’ll see. Nowadays, we are truly in a wonderful surge of entertainment. There’s a lot of content out there. There’s content consistently being made. My point is, people are busy. Then you take someone like Dwayne [Johnson], who is in his own universe. He is so busy, and with such quality projects. It would take a lot of the stars lining up. It may be to the point it is too complex, I don’t know. But man, it sounds entertaining.”

