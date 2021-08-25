John Cena On The Rock’s Potential WWE Return: ‘He’s Earned the Right Not To Be Pressured Into That Choice’

John Cena was recently interviewed by Entertainment Tonight, and he was asked about The Rock potentially making his return to WWE. Of course, Cena most recently returned for a match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, and reports suggest Rock could make his comeback at Survivor Series.

When discussing the possibility of Rock’s return, Cena noted that he certainly wants to see him back in WWE, though he’s earned the right for it to be on his own terms.

“He’s earned the right not to be pressured into that choice,” Cena said. “I can say he is a fan of the WWE. He is the most electrifying man in sports entertainment. So as a fan do, I want to see one of the greatest performers of all time step back in the WWE ring? Yeah. But in no way am I gonna call him and if I’m gonna talk to him about something, it’s not gonna try to be to get him back in the WWE ring. He needs to come to that conclusion by himself.”

As for Cena, it appears he’s done with WWE for the time being after losing to Reigns at SummerSlam.