John Cena Thinks He Can be ‘Deemed a Nostalgia Act’ Now for WWE

– WWE Superstar John Cena recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, and he discussed how he now views himself as a nostalgia act in WWE and the reaction to his latest run in WWE taking place over last Summer. Below are some additional highlights (via Fightful):

John Cena on seeing himself as a nostalgia act now: “I’m probably at the point where I could be deemed a nostalgia act, and you got to see it firsthand. Not to say that I didn’t treat it very seriously and I love every single time I step on the canvas, but man, had you showed up a little before that, it wasn’t the same reaction as it was for Summer Cena. Summer Cena, for me, I was caught by surprise every single arena I went to. It’s usually a lot more, as Michael Cole would say, ‘polarizing’ than that. That was my first experience where the majority of the audience appreciate my presence there because normally, it’s weird, you go out and try and play a character of virtue and people tell you to ‘f*** off’ and they’d really tell me that. That’s an interesting combination and that’s what makes WWE beautiful and the live audience so special. They decide how they feel about characters. You can be a virtuous character and built on hard work, loyalty, and respect and embody perseverance and the audience can choose, as a collective, ‘this isn’t what we’re into right now, we prefer someone in gray or more flawed.'”

On the reaction fans gave him after he came back: “I’m glad you got to see the reaction, but it wasn’t always like that. I’m grateful that it wasn’t because it challenged me every night, if I’m going to play this virtuous character, I better do a damn good job because not only did they want to tell me to ‘eff off,’ they were waiting for me to slip up. The audience always kept me at my best and I’m thankful for that. It wasn’t that I didn’t want to get eaten alive. I’m as passionate as the people on the other side of the barrier. WWE is that weird zone where it isn’t pure sport, it’s not ‘he who runs fastest wins,’ It’s a participation even with every person involved. If you’re in section 313, you’re still in the act and you know when the red light is on, all of us are on TV collectively and all of our voices are heard. I don’t cater to (the television audience) a lot. My ethos has been, ‘if everyone in the arena is having a good time, the audience at home is having a good time.’ I always want the arena to be rocking. Everyone shows up with high energy.”