John Cena to Answer Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House Challenge on Next Week’s Smackdown
March 27, 2020 | Posted by
Bray Wyatt wants his WrestleMania match with John Cena to be a Firefly Fun House match, and Cena will respond next week. Wyatt challenged Cena to give their match the Firefly Fun House stipulation during a segment on tonight’s Smackdown, and WWE has announced that Cena will answer the challenge next Friday on the go-home show before Smackdown.
Smackdown airs Friday on FOX.
NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown!@JohnCena @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/xWXQ2wZQML
— WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2020
