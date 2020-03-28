wrestling / News

John Cena to Answer Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House Challenge on Next Week’s Smackdown

March 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt wants his WrestleMania match with John Cena to be a Firefly Fun House match, and Cena will respond next week. Wyatt challenged Cena to give their match the Firefly Fun House stipulation during a segment on tonight’s Smackdown, and WWE has announced that Cena will answer the challenge next Friday on the go-home show before Smackdown.

Smackdown airs Friday on FOX.

