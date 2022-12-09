John Cena To Appear On Final WWE Smackdown Of 2022

Variety reports that John Cena is scheduled to appear on the December 30 episode of Smackdown, the final episode of 2022. The show will happen at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. More announcements will be made for the episode in the next few weeks.

This will only be Cena’s second appearance this year, after an episode of RAW this past June. He hasn’t wrestled for the company since Summerslam 2021.