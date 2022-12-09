wrestling / News
John Cena To Appear On Final WWE Smackdown Of 2022
December 9, 2022 | Posted by
Variety reports that John Cena is scheduled to appear on the December 30 episode of Smackdown, the final episode of 2022. The show will happen at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. More announcements will be made for the episode in the next few weeks.
This will only be Cena’s second appearance this year, after an episode of RAW this past June. He hasn’t wrestled for the company since Summerslam 2021.
More Trending Stories
- JBL Recalls Recommending Fit Finlay To Vince McMahon When He Signed With WWE
- Shawn Michaels Addresses Reports of William Regal Returning to WWE
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Scott Hall’s Return To TNA In 2007, Kevin Nash and Samoa Joe Altercation
- Ric Flair, Dustin Rhodes, Iron Sheik, More Show Support for Barry Windham