John Cena To Guest Host Ellen Show Today
April 19, 2019 | Posted by
UPDATE: John Cena is still set to guest host the Ellen DeGeneres Show today, and most clips from his appearance have arrived online.
Original: John Cena is set to be the guest host of the Ellen DeGeneres Show today, replacing Ellen. The talk show is syndicated, and he’s already taped his appearance. You can see a clip of Cena hosting below. He seems very happy about it.
