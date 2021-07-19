John Cena To Kick Off Tonight’s Episode of WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE has announced that John Cena will kick off tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW from Dallas, Texas. Cena made his return last night at Money in the Bank, interrupting Roman Reigns’ victory celebration after he defeated Edge. Cena announced his appearance himself, which you can see in the video below. The preview reads:

It had been WAAAAY too long, but John Cena is BACK!

The 16-time World Champion’s jaw-dropping reemergence at WWE Money in the Bank sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe, and Cena will kick off Monday Night Raw to explain why he chose now to return.

The WWE Universe erupted at the sight of Cena, who stole the moment from victorious Universal Champion Roman Reigns. What will The Leader of the Cenation have in store when he heads to the red brand?

Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

After his shocking return at WWE #MITB… @JohnCena is NOT going to make you wait for answers! The Cenation Leader will be LIVE on #WWERaw in Dallas! pic.twitter.com/8hGOZ5Jzir — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021

The rest of the show will include fallout from last night’s show and begin the build to Summerslam.