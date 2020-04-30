John Cena To Take Part In Virtual Graduation Ceremony

John Cena will take part in the ‘Oh, The Places You’ll Go! Virtual Graduation Celebration’ tomorrow at 12 PM ET on Facebook. The event was organized by Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children’s Books to celebrate the class of 2020, even with the quarantine due to the pandemic. Cena will deliver the keynote address, which will include a reading from the Dr. Seuss book the event is named after. It will also be available on Cena’s Twitter account.