John Cena on What He Told Cody Rhodes Following Wrestlemania 40

In an interview with The Pat McAfee Show (via Fightful), John Cena revealed what he told Cody Rhodes when the two were in the ring together at Wrestlemania 40 this past Sunday. After Rhodes became Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Cena was among several wrestlers who joined him to celebrate.

He said: “I told him in the ring [at WrestleMania XL], I’m sure he’ll relay this message, when I got to embrace him, he had the championship in his right hand. I said, ‘Do you feel that?’ He said, ‘Yes.’ ‘Do you feel how heavy it is?’ ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘It will get heavier every day.’ That is the burden you bear trying to craft the path to being the greatest of all time. I hope, and this should be the goal for the business, every performer should pass the torch up. I hope a year from now, two years from now, three years from now, we can all sit here and be an advocate that Cody Rhodes is the greatest of all time. That’s the way it should work.”