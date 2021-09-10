John Cena Accuses Tom Brady Of Stalking Him, Talks WWE Return On The Tonight Show

John Cena recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the former WWE Champion discussed a variety of topics, including his return to WWE, why he thinks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is stalking him, and much more.

Cena and Fallon also played a game of Facebreakers, where they took turns throwing footballs at glass panels with their faces painted on them.

You can view the clips below.