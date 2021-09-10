wrestling / News
John Cena Accuses Tom Brady Of Stalking Him, Talks WWE Return On The Tonight Show
September 10, 2021 | Posted by
John Cena recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the former WWE Champion discussed a variety of topics, including his return to WWE, why he thinks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is stalking him, and much more.
Cena and Fallon also played a game of Facebreakers, where they took turns throwing footballs at glass panels with their faces painted on them.
You can view the clips below.
