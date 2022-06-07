John Cena Travels To Netherlands To Visit Ukranian Refugee

John Cena took a trip to the Netherlands to meet with a 19 year-old Ukrainian refugee whose love of Cena motivated him to escape the Russian invasion of the country. The Wall Street Journal reports that Cena travelled to the Dutch city of Huizen to meet Misha Rohozhyn, who has Down syndrome and cannot speak. A profile by the WSJ at the end of May had noted that his mother soothed him by promising him that they would find Cena, who is his hero, once they were free from bombardnment. The family has taken refuge in Huizen.

Cena read the story of Misha and was touched by it, scheduling a trip to the Dutch town to meet with him. He told the outlet, “I didn’t want a son to think of his mom in a different light just because she did whatever she had to do to get him to safety. I wanted to tell him today personally that his story really touched me.”

The outlet said that Cena’s visit was the first time Misha had smiled since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Cena reportedly brought Misha a WWE Championship Title and other memorabilia and sat down to eat with him. He got a tour of Misha’s room and returned to London, where he is in the middle of filming a movie. He said that he told that life has good days and bad days and said, “I hope he gets more good days.”