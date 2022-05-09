John Cena, Triple H and Others Celebrate 20 Years of Batista

As noted, WWE is celebrating twenty years of Batista this week, as today marks the anniversary of his WWE debut on Smackdown in 2002. Triple H, John Cena and Titus O’Neil all took to Twitter to congratulate him.

Cena wrote: “20yrs ago @DaveBautista began turning skeptics into believers. Crafting a remarkable legacy in @WWE and continues to amaze with his incredible work as an actor. He’s outspoken, honest & 1 of the nicest, most giving people I’ve ever met. Happy 20yrs from an OWV classmate.Cheers!”

Titus added: “My Friendship with @DaveBautista has been Very special to me and my Family for years. I’ve watched him excel in @WWE and in Hollywood & through both I’ve always seen Dave for what he truly is… A Brother to me, An Uncle to my kids and A GREAT HUMAN BEING!! Congrats on 20 years!!”

Triple H wrote: “In the 20 years since @DaveBautista was first introduced to the @WWE Universe, he has never stopped growing and evolving. A main event player, multi-time champion and Hollywood star, one thing has stayed the same: he never stopped chasing his dreams. Congratulations Dave! #Proud”

