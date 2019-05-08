John Cena, Triple H, Ronda Rousey, More Set for FOX TV Upfronts Next Week

– PWInsider has a report on the WWE presence for the upcoming TV upfronts set for next week, including NBC and FOX. Per the report, The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella) will be in attendance at the NBC Upfronts set for Monday, May 13. The upfronts will be held at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City. John Cena and Ronda Rousey will be on hand for a different set of upfronts.

Additionally, John Cena, Ronda Rousey, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Big Show are reportedly all set to appear at the FOX TV Upfronts. They will also be held on May 13 at the Beacon Theater in New York City. As previously noted, Smackdown Live will be moving to the FOX Network later this fall.

Also, the report notes that there was talk of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan appearing on behalf of the company next week, but there is no confirmation yet if that’s still happening as of now.