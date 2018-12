– John Cena posted the following on his Instagram account, trolling Big E of the New Day…

– The Elf On A Shelf may be all the rage with kids, but he’s not popular in the Dudley house…

That’ll teach that damn Elf.

😂🎄 pic.twitter.com/F6Rxizagtb — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) December 24, 2018

– Here is a new episode of UpUpDownDown…