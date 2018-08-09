Various News: John Cena Trolls WWE on Instagram, Madison Rayne & Tegan Nox Comment On MYC, Taynara Conti vs. Vanessa Borne Highlights

– WWE posted on its Instagram displaying which active members of the WWE roster currently has the most followers; John Cena had some fun…

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Aug 8, 2018 at 9:42pm PDT

– Madison Rayne & Tegan Nox posted the following on Twitter, commenting on their appearance at the Mae Young Classic tapings last night…

Today has been surreal, I’m still riding that sweet adrenaline buzz! Had to give a mini shoutout to my pal who’s helped me through some tough times @DakotaKai_WWE 🤙🏼 https://t.co/jXf6jPxrIy — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) August 9, 2018

– Here are highlights from last night’s NXT, featuring Taynara Conti vs. Vanessa Borne in a Mae Young Classic qualifier…

