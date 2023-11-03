John Cena Trusts WWE On How To Handle End of His In-Ring Career

In an interview with After the Bell (via Fightful), John Cena said he trusts the WWE to do what’s best for business when he eventually decides to end his in-ring career. Cena did not say he was retiring yet, but instead spoke of a what might happen when that happens.

He said: “There are a lot of different perspectives. Anyone else sitting here would probably craft a scenario where, ‘Oh, in my mind, the perfect thing is to do this, at this event, with this individual.’ I just want to do what’s best for WWE. That has been my order of operations since I walked in this building. It hasn’t changed. It’s my way of thinking, but it’s done me pretty well. When I’m courageous enough to express to those making choices, ‘Hey, this is it,’ I do what they tell me to do because I believe full faith that they’re doing what is best for business. Whenever it comes to an end, and it will, whatever is deemed the best thing for WWE is exactly what will be the perfect moment.”