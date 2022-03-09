John Cena Tweets Excitement for Steve Austin Making WrestleMania Return

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is set to make an appearance at WrestleMania 38 next month and will confront Kevin Owens at the event. WWE Superstar John Cena has commented on Austin making an appearance at the event via Twitter.

John Cena tweeted, “Never in the history of #StoneColdFriday did I think I’d see this!! Excited for @SteveAustinBSR, excited 4 the @WWE Universe and I’m excited for #WrestleMania!!!!” You can view his tweet below.

WrestleMania 38 is scheduled for April 2-3. The two-night event will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.