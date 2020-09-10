UPDATED: John Cena Set to Host & Executive Produce Revival of Wipeout on TBS

UPDATE: Well, that didn’t take long. John Cena later announced that he will be hosting a revival of the competition show, Wipeout, on TBS. Cena will be hosting the return of the show alongside Nicole Byer. You can view some preview clips on the announcement released by Cena and TBS below.

The series does not have a debut date yet for TBS, but it’s slated to be coming soon. Camille Kostek will serve as the Host in the Field for the upcoming revival and will cover contestants’ progress for each round. Here’s an official description for the new version of Wipeout:

The re-imagined series will feature new twists and elements that will push contestants’ athleticism, approach, and determination to even greater extremes, all while delivering some wildly epic fails! Each game is three rounds with each round featuring a jaw-dropping, multi-stage obstacle course with numerous strategy and decision points designed to further challenge the stamina of the competitors and deliver even more hilarious and surprising wipeouts! And of course, the iconic staple of the show – the big balls! – are returning with a vengeance.

Speaking in an official press release from TBS, Cena stated: “I couldn’t be more excited for what’s in store for this radically absurd show that has its own fair share of legendary faceplants. The power of Wipeout is its ability to gather people of all backgrounds for fast paced, physical FUN! I look forward to seeing fan responses both new and existing. This’ll be a hosting experience unlike anything I’ve ever done! I can’t wait to get started in rooting for our contestants!”

Nicole Byer added, “Now more than ever we need a ton of fun and laughs, and there’s nothing funnier than people falling over giant red balls. Wipeout is truly insane, and I’m tickled to be a part of this beloved show’s comeback.”

The return of Wipeout is produced by Endemol Shine North America, with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Shyam Balsé serving as executive producers. John Cena is also attached as an executive producer. Matt Kunitz, the creator of the original version, is serving as executive producer and showrunner.

This is going to be wild! The new host of @Wipeout on @tbsnetwork is… pic.twitter.com/4U8BDkXU5F — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 10, 2020

ORIGINAL: WWE’s John Cena noted on Twitter today says he has something big he’s training for at the moment. However, he didn’t offer any additional details.

Cena tweeted, “Training for something big.” You can view his tweet below. Cena is also set to appear in the upcoming DC comic book movie, The Suicide Squad, playing the role of Peacemaker. The film is due to arrive on August 6, 2021.