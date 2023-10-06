John Cena Weighs In On His ‘Unfinished Business’ With Roman Reigns

John Cena lost to Roman Reigns back at SummerSlam 2021, and he says there will always be unfinished business there. Cena was a guest on The Bump promoting his match with LA Knight against The Bloodline at Fastlane, and during the conversation he was asked his loss against Reigns.

“The last time I did get a fair fight, I finished second, which isn’t too bad,” Cena said when asked if there was unfinished business with Reigns (per Wrestling Inc). “You know, as long as you’re in the WWE, it’s unfinished business. As long as you’re here, there’s another match, there’s another chance, there’s, you know, another day. So is unfinished business [a] question mark? Sure, because we’re always here.”

Cena and Knight will battle Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Saturday’s PPV, which airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.