John Cena Unlikely To Appear At Wrestlemania

Ringside News reports (and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirms) that there are no creative plans to use John Cena at this year’s Wrestlemania due to his current schedule. While it’s possible he could have a cameo, he hasn’t been discussed beyond the usual discussion about who to bring in. Cena was said to be unavailable for any kind of match.

There’s also the fact that with his various acting projects, he can’t wrestle as there are injury risk issues that film producers wouldn’t want him to take. That’s also why the Rock hasn’t wrestled in WWE in some time.