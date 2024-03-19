wrestling / News
John Cena Appears In Video Announcing Manchester City US Tour
March 19, 2024 | Posted by
John Cena is helping Manchester City announce their 2024 US tour. The WWE star and actor appeared in a video posted by the football club announcing the US tour for later this year, which will include stops in Orlando, Columbus, and Chapel Hill, New York.
You can learn more about the tour here.
You can't see me?! @ErlingHaaland takes a call from his secret super fan, @JohnCena. pic.twitter.com/tcgRK69CQa
— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 19, 2024
