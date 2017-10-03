John Cena Comments On If Bradley Cooper Is Too Cute To Play Vince McMahon

TMZ caught up with John Cena as he and Nikki Bella were leaving Dancing With The Stars last night and asked him if Bradley Cooper is too cute to play Vince McMahon in the upcoming Vince biopic, Pandemonium. Cena replied by saying “Vince McMahon’s a cute guy” before winking at the reporter.

WWE Studios continues to move ahead with Pandemonium which is said to be a sensationalized “origin story” for Vince McMahon. Bradley Cooper’s name continues to be rumored for the lead role.