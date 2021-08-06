John Cena On What Impresses Him Most About Vince McMahon, Vince’s Unpredictability

John Cena recently appeared on ESPN’s First Take, which is hosted by former WWE interviewer Charley Caruso, and the duo discussed several topics, including their mutual admiration for Vince McMahon’s work ethic.

When asked who impresses him most in WWE right now, Cena stated that his answer has always been Vince, even if that comes with a bit of unpredictability (via Wrestling Inc.):

“I always say the same thing – Vince McMahon. Because he’s so unpredictable. He keeps everybody in suspense. There’s been a lot of crazy decisions lately… I don’t know what the future of WWE will hold, but it’s certainly exciting times. I’m always impressed, especially returning, by his work ethic, by his commitment, by his passion. So, I gotta say Vince.”

Caruso then brought up Vince’s legendary workout habits after WWE shows.

“Well, listen, I remember every time after we’d finish up with a show, I’d always run into his trainer in the lobby of the hotel, and he would be getting ready for their midnight training sessions. So, Vince McMahon stays busy, he stays working, he is certainly undefeated.”

The WWE Chairman will turn 76 on August 24.