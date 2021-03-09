wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Doing Virtual Book Signing, New Steve Austin Shirts Available

March 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– John Cena is set for a new virtual signing for his latest books. The actor and on-hiatus WWE star posted to Twitter to promote his signing with Barnes & Noble for his new kids books Be a Work in Progress and Do Your Best Every Day to Do Your Best Every Day, which takes place on April 7th. You can get all the details here for the event.

– WWE is selling three new Steve Austin shirts commemorating the 25th anniversary of the “Stone Cold” era. You can see them here, here, and here.

