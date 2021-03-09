WWE News: John Cena Doing Virtual Book Signing, New Steve Austin Shirts Available

– John Cena is set for a new virtual signing for his latest books. The actor and on-hiatus WWE star posted to Twitter to promote his signing with Barnes & Noble for his new kids books Be a Work in Progress and Do Your Best Every Day to Do Your Best Every Day, which takes place on April 7th. You can get all the details here for the event.

BE A WORK IN PROGRESS and DO YOUR BEST EVERY DAY are two projects years in the making and I’m beyond excited to share it with you all! So I hope you’ll join me for a virtual signing on 4/7. Tickets and info here: https://t.co/mUMIgRp53x pic.twitter.com/RJHBdypjEz — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 9, 2021

– WWE is selling three new Steve Austin shirts commemorating the 25th anniversary of the “Stone Cold” era. You can see them here, here, and here.