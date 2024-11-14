wrestling / News
John Cena Visits The Nightmare Factory, Takes Photo With Students
November 14, 2024 | Posted by
John Cena paid a visit to Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Factory and took a photo with a group of students. The school is run by Rhodes and QT Marshall. It was recently announced as a WWE ID school.
The Nightmare Factory @JohnCena X @WWEID pic.twitter.com/T1tP0SpCPS
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 14, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Status Update on Injured AEW Wrestlers, Skye Blue, & Willow Nightingale
- Bully Ray Thinks AEW Needs To Be Held Accountable for Drops in Viewership
- Baron Corbin Reacts To Kurt Angle’s Comments About His Release, Wishes He Could Have Done More
- Kevin Nash Thinks 1992 WCW Was More of a Threat To WWE Than AEW