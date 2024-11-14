wrestling / News

John Cena Visits The Nightmare Factory, Takes Photo With Students

November 14, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Cena WWE Money in the Bank Image Credit: WWE

John Cena paid a visit to Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Factory and took a photo with a group of students. The school is run by Rhodes and QT Marshall. It was recently announced as a WWE ID school.

