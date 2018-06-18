John Cena Vows to Get His Vasectomy Reversed So He Can Have a Baby with Nikki Bella

According to People, on last night’s episode of Total Bellas, John Cena & Nikki Bella reconciled as John Cena revealed he’d had a vasectomy that he was now willing to reverse so that he can give Nikki Bella children. Here are highlights of their conversation…

John Cena: “I physically can’t have kids. So I’m also telling you that I’m willing to have surgery and then still go through with being a dad.”

Nikki Bella: “You’re sure, though? Are you gonna change your mind?”

John Cena: “I’m not gonna change my mind,” he insisted. “I would never, ever say something like this.”

The site adds that the there may still be trouble ahead as their exclusive look at the rest of the season showed Bella questioning if she needed to call off the wedding again due to “deeper problems.”