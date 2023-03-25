wrestling / News
John Cena vs. Austin Theory To Open Night One of WrestleMania 39
March 24, 2023 | Posted by
We now know what the first match of the two-night WrestleMania 39 will be, and it’s Austin Theory vs. John Cena. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Theory’s US Championship defense will be the first match of night one, which takes place next Saturday:
Night 1. Match 1.
Kicking off #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/iO9ubagLUS
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 25, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Latest On CM Punk’s Injury Status & AEW Relationship, Reportedly Had Heat With Jon Moxley
- Note on One Pitch Miro Allegedly Turned Down For AEW Return
- Update On Plans For Ronda Rousey At Wrestlemania 39
- Steve Austin On If He Ever Considered Returning to Face John Cena, Says It Would Have Been a Highlight