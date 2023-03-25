John Cena vs. Austin Theory To Open Night One of WrestleMania 39

We now know what the first match of the two-night WrestleMania 39 will be, and it’s Austin Theory vs. John Cena. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Theory’s US Championship defense will be the first match of night one, which takes place next Saturday:

Night 1. Match 1. Kicking off #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/iO9ubagLUS — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 25, 2023