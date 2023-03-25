wrestling / News

John Cena vs. Austin Theory To Open Night One of WrestleMania 39

March 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania 38 Theory Cena Image Credit: WWE

We now know what the first match of the two-night WrestleMania 39 will be, and it’s Austin Theory vs. John Cena. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Theory’s US Championship defense will be the first match of night one, which takes place next Saturday:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Austin Theory, John Cena, Wrestlemania 39, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading