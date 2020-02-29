wrestling / News
John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt Set For WrestleMania 36
John Cena’s role at WrestleMania has been revealed, after it was revealed on Smackdown that he’ll face Bray Wyatt. Cena appeared at the end of the show and initially said he would not be at WrestleMania due to the fact that talents compete all year to get on the show. He said he could ask for any match and it would happen, but he was instead making his final appearance for some time. As Cena was walking away, Wyatt appeared in the ring and then behind Cena. He pointed to the WrestleMania sign and Cena accepted.
WWE officially announced the match for the show, which takes place on April 5th in Tampa, Florida. The announcement reads:
At WrestleMania, it will be “you can’t see me” against the horror most Superstars hope you’ll never see. John Cena is set to return to The Showcase of the Immortals for what promises to be an incredible showdown against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.
The WWE Universe has witnessed Cena compete in a slew of classic WrestleMania matchups against some of the squared-circle’s most iconic Superstars, from The Undertaker to Triple H to Shawn Michaels to The Rock. But, just when it seemed as if the 16-time World Champion may have fought his final battle on The Grandest Stage of Them All, HE was there to pull him back in.
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt emerged on the ramp and pointed to the WrestleMania sign, setting up the ultimate battle of good vs. evil at The Show of Shows. Save a single loss to Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown, the monstrous competitor has been virtually unstoppable against some of the best WWE has to offer. But does he have what it takes to take down the likes of John Cena?
More Trending Stories
- WWE Officials Say They Are Monitoring Coronavirus Situation Prior To Wrestlemania
- Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite Could Have Lowest Attendance Ever
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts Discusses Vince McMahon Getting Upset With Him For Getting In Good Shape, Reveals He’s Terrified of Snakes
- Jim Ross Discusses Backstage Drama Between Chris Benoit & Kevin Sullivan in WCW Becoming Public, Why Shane Douglas Didn’t Return to WWE As Part of the Radicalz