John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt Set For WrestleMania 36

John Cena’s role at WrestleMania has been revealed, after it was revealed on Smackdown that he’ll face Bray Wyatt. Cena appeared at the end of the show and initially said he would not be at WrestleMania due to the fact that talents compete all year to get on the show. He said he could ask for any match and it would happen, but he was instead making his final appearance for some time. As Cena was walking away, Wyatt appeared in the ring and then behind Cena. He pointed to the WrestleMania sign and Cena accepted.

WWE officially announced the match for the show, which takes place on April 5th in Tampa, Florida. The announcement reads: