– As previously reported, WWE is slated to add a main roster Premium Live Event on Saturday, September 20, which is the same day as AEW All Out 2025. Dave Meltzer reported more details on the upcoming WWE PLE on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, specifically a huge match for the event featuring John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar.

According to Meltzer, the scheduled main event for the show will be Cena vs. Lesnar. Meltzer noted that Lesnar isn’t wrestling at WWE Clash in Paris because he’s going to be headlining the September PLE against Cena instead. Meltzer stated on Lesnar, “They [WWE] wanted him for this show, not for the Paris show. And that’s where Logan Paul got the gig.”

First up, John Cena is scheduled to face his rival Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris on Sunday, August 31. Brock Lesnar recently made a shocking return to WWE earlier this month following Cena’s loss to Cody Rhodes in the main event of SummerSlam 2025: Night 2. Brock Lesnar returned and promptly attacked John Cena.

WWE has not yet made the September 20 PLE show official. It’s rumored to be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Meanwhile, AEW All Out 2025 will be held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.