– John Cena is on the cusp of kicking off his farewell tour next month. 2025 will be Cena’s last year as an active WWE wrestler, and it will feature his last matches at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. As such, there’s a great deal of intrigue on who his last WrestleMania match will be against. According to a rumor reported by WrestleVotes, a match between Cena and former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul was discussed for WrestleMania 41.

However, while the John Cena versus Logan Paul matchup has been discussed, the idea reportedly received “resounding disapproval” form several people within WWE’s creative team. It’s said that the feeling is that Paul vs. Cena should not be Cena’s last WrestleMania match. WrestleVotes reported, “Sources indicate recent rumors of Logan Paul vs. John Cena at WrestleMania have, at the very least, been discussed.” The report continues, “However, the idea has been met with resounding disapproval from several within creative. The general feeling is that this shouldn’t be Cena’s final WrestleMania match.”

As previously noted, Logan Paul recently revealed that he is officially joining the Raw roster, and he declared himself a future “WWE World Champion” at the WWE Raw on Netflix Kickoff event. John Cena is also scheduled to appear at the upcoming WWE Raw on Netflix debut on January 6 at the Intuit Dome.

Cena’s upcoming farewell tour is slated to run through December 2025 and will feature his last WWE matches of his career.