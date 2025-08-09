wrestling / News

John Cena vs. Logan Paul Set For WWE Clash in Paris

August 8, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena Logan Paul WWE Smackdown 8-8-25 Image Credit: WWE

John Cena will battle Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris later this month. Friday night’s Smackdown saw Cena accept a challenge from Paul for the August 31st PPV after Paul came down to mock Cena for changing his attitude, leading to a back and forth on the mic.

Clash in Paris takes place from the Paris La Défense Arena in — well, Paris — and will air on Peacock in the US and Netflix internationally. We’ll have an updated card for the show following the conclusion of Smackdown.

