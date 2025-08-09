John Cena vs. Logan Paul Set For WWE Clash in Paris

John Cena will battle Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris later this month. Friday night’s Smackdown saw Cena accept a challenge from Paul for the August 31st PPV after Paul came down to mock Cena for changing his attitude, leading to a back and forth on the mic.

Clash in Paris takes place from the Paris La Défense Arena in — well, Paris — and will air on Peacock in the US and Netflix internationally. We’ll have an updated card for the show following the conclusion of Smackdown.