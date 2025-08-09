wrestling / News
John Cena vs. Logan Paul Set For WWE Clash in Paris
August 8, 2025 | Posted by
John Cena will battle Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris later this month. Friday night’s Smackdown saw Cena accept a challenge from Paul for the August 31st PPV after Paul came down to mock Cena for changing his attitude, leading to a back and forth on the mic.
Clash in Paris takes place from the Paris La Défense Arena in — well, Paris — and will air on Peacock in the US and Netflix internationally. We’ll have an updated card for the show following the conclusion of Smackdown.
.@JohnCena will face @LoganPaul at WWE Clash in Paris! 🇫🇷
Why wait though?! We're getting @JohnCena and @CodyRhodes vs. @LoganPaul and @DMcIntyreWWE TONIGHT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OKcGYlM8V1
— WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2025