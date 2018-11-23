Various News: John Cena vs. The Miz Set For December WWE Events, WWE Gift Guide For Black Friday 2018, NFL Team Sends Gifts To Roman Reigns

– John Cena vs. The Miz has been added to upcoming WWE live events on December 27 (Long Island, NY), December 28 (Baltimore, MD) and December 30 (Tampa, FL).

– The Tennessee Titans are sending custom jerseys to Roman Reigns as he currently battles leukemia.

Sending good vibes to our guy @WWERomanReigns 🤙🏽 Special gift is heading your way, Joe. Keep up the fight! #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/lYWCizPh2v — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 23, 2018

– WWE Now’s latest episode is a gift guide for those looking to get WWE merchandise on Black Friday.