Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: John Cena vs. The Miz Set For December WWE Events, WWE Gift Guide For Black Friday 2018, NFL Team Sends Gifts To Roman Reigns

November 23, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Cena The Miz

– John Cena vs. The Miz has been added to upcoming WWE live events on December 27 (Long Island, NY), December 28 (Baltimore, MD) and December 30 (Tampa, FL).

– The Tennessee Titans are sending custom jerseys to Roman Reigns as he currently battles leukemia.

– WWE Now’s latest episode is a gift guide for those looking to get WWE merchandise on Black Friday.

article topics :

John Cena, Roman Reigns, The Miz, WWE Now, Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading